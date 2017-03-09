Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 4:43 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017
By HotTopics.tv
A woman’s random act of kindness caught on camera is touching hearts around the world.
The heartwarming moment was captured on the Love What Matters Facebook page.
While checking in for a flight this week, an airline agent told a man that his daughter couldn’t fly without a ticket.
The man was under the impression that his daughter could ride for free, since his daughter turned 2 after he bought his ticket. Instead, he needed to buy a last-minute ticket, which cost $749, according to the airline agent.
The witness said the man was distraught. He told the agent that he couldn't afford the extra ticket, then stepped aside to make phone calls. A woman overheard the exchange and approached the man, speaking to him for a few minutes.
The woman stepped up to the ticket counter and offered to pay for the child's ticket.
The witness said the man hugged the woman and asked how he could repay her, but the woman repeatedly said, "Don't worry about it."
According to Facebook commenter Jennica Kettle, who claims to know the woman, this is not the first time that she has engaged in a random act of kindness.
