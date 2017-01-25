Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 4:59 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 | Posted: 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
By Eric Webb
Austin American-Statesman
In a tweet Wednesday, President Donald Trump called for an investigation into massive voter fraud that he claims exists but of which he has provided no verifiable evidence.
The first measure mentioned looking into people registered to vote in two states. According to multiple reports later in the day, key members of Trump’s inner circle are themselves registered to vote in more than one state.
January 25, 2017
I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)January 25, 2017
January 25, 2017
even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)January 25, 2017
White House chief strategist and senior counselor Steve Bannon and treasury secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin have both been registered to vote in more than one state, according to CNN. Bannon, previously a Breitbart executive, was registered in both New York and Florida, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune first reported.
According to The Washington Post, Bannon sent Florida elections officials a letter on Nov. 7 -- the day before Election Day -- asking to be removed from state voting rolls because he had moved to New York.
Sarasota County elections supervisor Ron Turner told The Post Wednesday that “none of us recall getting” the notification from Bannon.
Mnuchin is registered to vote in both New York and California, according to CNN.
Also on Wednesday, Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold confirmed a report from Heat Street that Tiffany Trump, the president’s youngest daughter, is registered to vote in both New York and Pennsylvania.
January 25, 2017
We've confirmed what @heatstreet reported, that @realDonaldTrump's daughter Tiffany is also registered to vote in 2 states, Pa and NY. https://t.co/REL4Y4lhr1— David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold)@heatstreet reported, that @realDonaldTrump's daughter Tiffany is also registered to vote in 2 states, Pa and NY. https://t.co/REL4Y4lhr1— David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) January 25, 2017
We've confirmed what
It is not illegal to be registered to vote in more than one state, contrary to Trump’s initial call for investigation. It is illegal to cast a ballot in more than one state, however.
