Posted: 9:05 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2017
By WPXI.com
PITTSBURGH —
A girl took to Twitter on Saturday to ask the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Le’Veon Bell to her prom, and after a bit of negotiating, it seems that Bell will be her date.
Ava Tarantino tweeted Bell, asking the running back if he would go to the dance if her promposal got 500 retweets.
">March 11, 2017
@L_Bell26 500 rts and you'll go to prom w me— Ava Tarantino (@avatarantino26)@L_Bell26 500 rts and you'll go to prom w me— Ava Tarantino (@avatarantino26) March 11, 2017
Bell raised the stakes, tweeting “600 & it's a deal.”
600 & it's a deal https://t.co/nUo76cmH8e 600 & it's a deal
">March 11, 2017
https://t.co/nUo76cmH8e— Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) March 11, 2017
600 & it's a deal https://t.co/nUo76cmH8e— Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26)
600 & it's a deal
Well, that goal was quickly met and surpassed. Bell responded with a tweet that said, “a deal is a deal” and he’d see Tarantino at prom.
welllll, a deal is a deal@avatarantino26 ......see youu at your prom welllll, a deal is a deal
">March 12, 2017
@avatarantino26 ......see youu at your prom 😊— Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) March 12, 2017
welllll, a deal is a deal@avatarantino26 ......see youu at your prom— Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26)
welllll, a deal is a deal
