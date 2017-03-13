Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 9:05 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2017

Steelers' Le'Veon Bell accepts girl's Twitter promposal after making deal

Le'Veon Bell
Jim Rogash/Getty Images
Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts prior to the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH —

A girl took to Twitter on Saturday to ask the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Le’Veon Bell to her prom, and after a bit of negotiating, it seems that Bell will be her date.

Ava Tarantino tweeted Bell, asking the running back if he would go to the dance if her promposal got 500 retweets.

">March 11, 2017

Bell raised the stakes, tweeting “600 & it's a deal.”

">March 11, 2017

Well, that goal was quickly met and surpassed. Bell responded with a tweet that said, “a deal is a deal” and he’d see Tarantino at prom.

">March 12, 2017

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 