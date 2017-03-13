Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts prior to the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

By WPXI.com

A girl took to Twitter on Saturday to ask the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Le’Veon Bell to her prom, and after a bit of negotiating, it seems that Bell will be her date.

Ava Tarantino tweeted Bell, asking the running back if he would go to the dance if her promposal got 500 retweets.

@L_Bell26 500 rts and you'll go to prom w me

">March 11, 2017

Bell raised the stakes, tweeting “600 & it's a deal.”

600 & it's a deal

Well, that goal was quickly met and surpassed. Bell responded with a tweet that said, “a deal is a deal” and he’d see Tarantino at prom.