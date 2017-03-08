Updated: 3:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017 | Posted: 3:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW YORK —
Lady Liberty's temporary – and apparently unintentional – strike has ended.
According to the New York Post, the Statue of Liberty went mostly dark – except for its crown and torch – about 10 p.m. Tuesday, sparking speculation that the lights were cut in solidarity with Wednesday's Day Without a Woman protest or as a statement against President Donald Trump's immigration executive order.
>> ‘Day Without a Woman,’ ‘International Women’s Strike’ is Wednesday; some school systems closing
Thank you Lady Liberty for standing with the resistance and going dark for #DayWithoutAWoman #StatueOfLibertypic.twitter.com/D0JG9MmSRj Thank you Lady Liberty for standing with the resistance and going dark for
">March 8, 2017
#DayWithoutAWoman 🗽
📷: @randybals#StatueOfLibertypic.twitter.com/D0JG9MmSRj— Women's March (@womensmarch) March 8, 2017
Thank you Lady Liberty for standing with the resistance and going dark for #DayWithoutAWoman #StatueOfLibertypic.twitter.com/D0JG9MmSRj— Women's March (@womensmarch)
Thank you Lady Liberty for standing with the resistance and going dark for
For what it's worth, if someone cut the power to the statue of liberty as a protest of immigration policy, that would be just stunning. For what it's worth, if someone cut the power to the statue of liberty as a protest of immigration policy, that would be just stunning.
">March 8, 2017
March 8, 2017
For what it's worth, if someone cut the power to the statue of liberty as a protest of immigration policy, that would be just stunning.— David Solimini (@CommsDirector)
For what it's worth, if someone cut the power to the statue of liberty as a protest of immigration policy, that would be just stunning.— David Solimini (@CommsDirector)
Hard to believe #statueofliberty outage isn't symbolic of #daywithoutawoman protest/as symbol of mourning of country's anti-immigrant mood pic.twitter.com/mycGTCYM6n Hard to believe
">March 8, 2017
#statueofliberty outage isn't symbolic of #daywithoutawoman protest/as symbol of mourning of country's anti-immigrant mood pic.twitter.com/mycGTCYM6n— Matt Gelman (@matt_gelman) March 8, 2017
Hard to believe #statueofliberty outage isn't symbolic of #daywithoutawoman protest/as symbol of mourning of country's anti-immigrant mood pic.twitter.com/mycGTCYM6n— Matt Gelman (@matt_gelman)
Hard to believe
The national monument lit back up about 11:30 p.m., the Post reported.
Lights back on at Statue of Liberty after what the National Park Service says was a "temporary, unplanned outage." https://t.co/39ZNj6HiYipic.twitter.com/5uhhPEg7Ni Lights back on at Statue of Liberty after what the National Park Service says was a "temporary, unplanned outage."
">March 8, 2017
https://t.co/39ZNj6HiYipic.twitter.com/5uhhPEg7Ni— ABC News (@ABC) March 8, 2017
Lights back on at Statue of Liberty after what the National Park Service says was a "temporary, unplanned outage." https://t.co/39ZNj6HiYipic.twitter.com/5uhhPEg7Ni— ABC News (@ABC)
Lights back on at Statue of Liberty after what the National Park Service says was a "temporary, unplanned outage."
A National Park Service representative issued the following statement:
"A portion of the lighting system that illuminates the Statue of Liberty experienced a temporary, unplanned outage tonight," spokesman Jerry Willis said, according to WCBS.
"The outage was most likely due to work related to an ongoing project to activate a new emergency backup generator that is part of our last remaining Hurricane Sandy recovery projects."
Some lights on the Statue were temporarily off tonight. Likely related to new emergency generator/Hurricane Sandy recovery project work. Some lights on the Statue were temporarily off tonight. Likely related to new emergency generator/Hurricane Sandy recovery project work.
">March 8, 2017
March 8, 2017
Some lights on the Statue were temporarily off tonight. Likely related to new emergency generator/Hurricane Sandy recovery project work.— Statue of Liberty NM (@StatueEllisNPS)
Some lights on the Statue were temporarily off tonight. Likely related to new emergency generator/Hurricane Sandy recovery project work.— Statue of Liberty NM (@StatueEllisNPS)
But some people weren't buying it.
@StatueEllisNPS pic.twitter.com/hE4Vmqr4Ai
">March 8, 2017
@StatueEllisNPSpic.twitter.com/hE4Vmqr4Ai— NEMRAPS (@NemRaps) March 8, 2017
@StatueEllisNPS pic.twitter.com/hE4Vmqr4Ai— NEMRAPS (@NemRaps)
@StatueEllisNPS pic.twitter.com/8FGuZloM3r
">March 8, 2017
@StatueEllisNPS 🗽❤️ pic.twitter.com/8FGuZloM3r— kitty kibbleservice (@grandmatopgun) March 8, 2017
@StatueEllisNPS pic.twitter.com/8FGuZloM3r— kitty kibbleservice (@grandmatopgun)
The Park Service should be able to find out more about what caused the incident Wednesday morning, Willis said.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}