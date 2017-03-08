This Tuesday, March 7, 2017, still image taken from video shows the Statue of Liberty in New York. (AP Photo)

Lady Liberty's temporary – and apparently unintentional – strike has ended.

According to the New York Post, the Statue of Liberty went mostly dark – except for its crown and torch – about 10 p.m. Tuesday, sparking speculation that the lights were cut in solidarity with Wednesday's Day Without a Woman protest or as a statement against President Donald Trump's immigration executive order.

Thank you Lady Liberty for standing with the resistance and going dark for #DayWithoutAWoman #StatueOfLibertypic.twitter.com/D0JG9MmSRj — Women's March (@womensmarch) Thank you Lady Liberty for standing with the resistance and going dark for #DayWithoutAWoman 🗽



📷: @randybals#StatueOfLibertypic.twitter.com/D0JG9MmSRj— Women's March (@womensmarch) March 8, 2017 ">March 8, 2017



For what it's worth, if someone cut the power to the statue of liberty as a protest of immigration policy, that would be just stunning. — David Solimini (@CommsDirector) For what it's worth, if someone cut the power to the statue of liberty as a protest of immigration policy, that would be just stunning. — David Solimini (@CommsDirector) March 8, 2017 ">March 8, 2017



Hard to believe #statueofliberty outage isn't symbolic of #daywithoutawoman protest/as symbol of mourning of country's anti-immigrant mood pic.twitter.com/mycGTCYM6n — Matt Gelman (@matt_gelman) Hard to believe #statueofliberty outage isn't symbolic of #daywithoutawoman protest/as symbol of mourning of country's anti-immigrant mood pic.twitter.com/mycGTCYM6n— Matt Gelman (@matt_gelman) March 8, 2017 ">March 8, 2017



The national monument lit back up about 11:30 p.m., the Post reported.

Lights back on at Statue of Liberty after what the National Park Service says was a "temporary, unplanned outage." https://t.co/39ZNj6HiYipic.twitter.com/5uhhPEg7Ni — ABC News (@ABC) Lights back on at Statue of Liberty after what the National Park Service says was a "temporary, unplanned outage." https://t.co/39ZNj6HiYipic.twitter.com/5uhhPEg7Ni— ABC News (@ABC) March 8, 2017 ">March 8, 2017



A National Park Service representative issued the following statement:

"A portion of the lighting system that illuminates the Statue of Liberty experienced a temporary, unplanned outage tonight," spokesman Jerry Willis said, according to WCBS.

"The outage was most likely due to work related to an ongoing project to activate a new emergency backup generator that is part of our last remaining Hurricane Sandy recovery projects."

Some lights on the Statue were temporarily off tonight. Likely related to new emergency generator/Hurricane Sandy recovery project work. — Statue of Liberty NM (@StatueEllisNPS) Some lights on the Statue were temporarily off tonight. Likely related to new emergency generator/Hurricane Sandy recovery project work. — Statue of Liberty NM (@StatueEllisNPS) March 8, 2017 ">March 8, 2017



But some people weren't buying it.

@StatueEllisNPS pic.twitter.com/hE4Vmqr4Ai — NEMRAPS (@NemRaps) @StatueEllisNPSpic.twitter.com/hE4Vmqr4Ai— NEMRAPS (@NemRaps) March 8, 2017 ">March 8, 2017



@StatueEllisNPS pic.twitter.com/8FGuZloM3r — kitty kibbleservice (@grandmatopgun) @StatueEllisNPS 🗽❤️ pic.twitter.com/8FGuZloM3r— kitty kibbleservice (@grandmatopgun) March 8, 2017 ">March 8, 2017



The Park Service should be able to find out more about what caused the incident Wednesday morning, Willis said.

