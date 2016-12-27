Starbucks locations to begin serving ice cream treat

This file photo shows signage at a Starbucks store in New York.

By Brianna Chambers

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Starbucks is switching things up by adding an offering to menus at select locations across the country.

>> Read more trending stories

The coffee giant will sell a new dessert in more than 100 stores, Business Insider reported. Ten "upscale" stores in Los Angeles, Boston and Washington, DC., will be the first locations to provide the new Roastery Affogato menu, which offers the frozen treat, according to Business Insider.

The menu item, inspired by affogatos, an Italian coffee-based dessert, is a scoop of ice cream topped with a shot of espresso.

Versions of the affogato on the Roastery Affogato menu will range from $6 to $8.50.

Starbucks is also testing a less expensive affogato menu at 100 store locations in Orange County, California, according to Business Insider.

Starbucks' Seattle Roastery started offering affogatos to its customers last summer.

">February 14, 2017