Spotify offers President Obama a job post-White House

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 | Posted: 1:27 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017
By Elizabeth Vale
After he leaves the White House, President Obama plans to work with the National Democratic Redistricting Committee and to write a book.
But during a recent conversation with former Swedish ambassador Mark Brzezinski at the White House, Obama said, "I'm still waiting for my job at Spotify … 'Cause I know y'all loved my playlist," according to Brzezinski's wife.
After hearing about Obama's joke, Spotify responded by creating a job specifically for him and posting it on its careers page.
The position is for "president of the playlists," and it has some distinct requirements, including having "at least eight years experience running a highly regarded nation" and "someone with good team spirit, excellent work ethic, a friendly and warm attitude and a Nobel Peace Prize."
The company's CEO, Daniel Ek, notified Obama via Twitter of the job posting, writing: "Hey @BarackObama, I heard you were interested in a role at Spotify. Have you seen this one?"
">January 9, 2017
Hey @BarackObama, I heard you were interested in a role at Spotify. Have you seen this one? https://t.co/iragpCowpO— Daniel Ek (@eldsjal)@BarackObama, I heard you were interested in a role at Spotify. Have you seen this one? https://t.co/iragpCowpO— Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) January 9, 2017
Hey
Here are the listed qualifications:
And here are some of the position's duties:
Obama has been sharing his personal Spotify playlists since 2015.
