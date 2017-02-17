Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 4:32 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 | Posted: 3:55 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017
By WFTV.com
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. —
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch from Kennedy Space Center on Saturday.
There hasn't been a launch from Kennedy Space Center since 2011.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted Friday that his company is investigating a "very small" leak in the upper state of the rocket, but that the launch should go as planned.
">February 17, 2017
It’ll be SpaceX’s first launch in Florida since the September explosion of a Falcon 9 rocket at the nearby SpaceX Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station that damaged the company's pad.
The company launched a rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, in January with success.
At the time, SpaceX officials said they took corrective action on all possible causes of the September explosion.
The rocket was packed with cargo Friday that will be brought to the International Space Station. The cargo will contain 5,500 pounds of science experiments, research equipment and supplies for astronauts.
It's standing on launch pad 39A, with a Dragon supply ship on top.
Astronauts lifted off from pad 39A six times from 1969 to 1972 on their way to the moon. The pad hasn't been used since the retirement of the space shuttle program.
Weather permitting, the rocket will launch at 10:01 a.m. Saturday.
