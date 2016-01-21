By Lulu Ramadan

Palm Beach Post

Police in a South Florida city will teach local senior citizens how to defend themselves with their canes and walkers during a free, nine-week “Cane Fu” course that begins Jan. 17.

The weekly “Cane Fu” self-defense class sponsored by the Boca Raton Police Department will teach senior citizens observation skills, how to avoid confrontation, the right way to respond to a suspicious or dangerous situation and — as the name implies — how to use a walking stick or cane for self-defense when necessary.

"All of our participants see improvements in balance, mobility, strength and most of all their confidence," Officer Gwynne Friters said in a video highlighting course released by the police department last year.

The cane self-defense skills that will be taught include strikes, jabs and blocks, founded on martial arts principles.

