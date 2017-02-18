Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 12:34 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017
Palm Beach Post
A “booming sound” heard in South Florida Friday evening was caused by military planes, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.
Two F-15s intercepted an “unresponsive general aviation aircraft” near Palm Beach, causing the sonic boom as they traveled from Miami-Dade County, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command. The air space around Mar-a-Lago is restricted while President Donald Trump is in town.
The planes made their way up from Homestead Air National Guard Base and needed to travel at supersonic speeds to get to the area, according to NORAD.
The agency said the boom was originally heard in Weston, about 64 miles southwest of West Palm Beach, as military planes made their way to Palm Beach County. The sheriff’s office did not say what the military planes were doing or why they were headed to Palm Beach County.
">February 18, 2017
February 18, 2017

Booming sound heard in @CityofWeston and nearby cities was from military planes headed to Palm Beach County. Please don't tie up 9-1-1.— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff)
