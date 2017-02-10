Snowstorm in NYC causes buses to spin out

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 6:22 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW YORK —
A snowstorm that hit the New York City metropolitan area Thursday caused several buses to spin out and become stuck, snarling traffic in the city, WABC reported.
At least 15 buses got stuck in one hour, mostly in Manhattan and on Staten Island, according to WABC.
The heavy snow created slick and hazardous travel conditions, and New Yorkers are being urged to avoid driving except in emergencies.
"I want to emphasize to all New Yorkers, stay inside if you can," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "Don't go out if you don't have to. If you need to go out, please don't use your car, because we need to let our sanitation department clear the roads."
