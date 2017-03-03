Snooze button saves Indiana man as tree crashes into bathroom

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 6:57 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
AUSTIN, Ind, —
Hitting the snooze button may have been a life-saver for an Indiana man.
Raymond Bowling of Austin decided to sleep for a few extra minutes Wednesday morning, and that prevented him from being in his bathroom when a tree limb shot through the ceiling as severe storms moved through the area, WAVE reported.
Bowling said he sets his alarm for 5:30 a.m. every day. He then usually presses the snooze button once and gets out of bed when the alarm goes off again.
“This morning I hit snooze, laid there for a few minutes, got up on my feet, and looked at how many minutes were left on snooze,” Bowling told WXIN. “About six minutes were left, so I decided to lay back down until it went off again.”
Bowling said he normally does not stay in bed, but he was fortunate on Wednesday.
"The limb came through literally minutes later before the snooze went off again. And that's exactly where I would have been standing,” Bowling told WAVE. “(The) Good Lord is looking out for me today."
A contractor came to Bowling’s home to remove the limb and patch the roof, WXIN reported.
Bowling posted a photo of a tree limb on Facebook and used the hashtag #savedbythesnooze.
What I'm dealing with this morning... I actually stood up to start getting ready for work but decided to let the snooze...Posted by Raymond Bowling on Wednesday, March 1, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}