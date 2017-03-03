Snooze button saves Indiana man as tree crashes into bathroom

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Hitting the snooze button may have been a life-saver for an Indiana man.

>> Read more trending news

Raymond Bowling of Austin decided to sleep for a few extra minutes Wednesday morning, and that prevented him from being in his bathroom when a tree limb shot through the ceiling as severe storms moved through the area, WAVE reported.

Bowling said he sets his alarm for 5:30 a.m. every day. He then usually presses the snooze button once and gets out of bed when the alarm goes off again.

“This morning I hit snooze, laid there for a few minutes, got up on my feet, and looked at how many minutes were left on snooze,” Bowling told WXIN. “About six minutes were left, so I decided to lay back down until it went off again.”

Bowling said he normally does not stay in bed, but he was fortunate on Wednesday.

"The limb came through literally minutes later before the snooze went off again. And that's exactly where I would have been standing,” Bowling told WAVE. “(The) Good Lord is looking out for me today."

A contractor came to Bowling’s home to remove the limb and patch the roof, WXIN reported.

Bowling posted a photo of a tree limb on Facebook and used the hashtag #savedbythesnooze.