Posted: 11:12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016

Small planes collide, killing 3 in Texas

Two people have been killed after two airplanes collided in midair near McKinney, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. The Federal Aviation Administration says the collision occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. near Aero Country Airport. The private airport is about 35 miles north of downtown Dallas. (Vernon Bryant/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

McKINNEY, Texas —

Three people died when two small planes collided in midair Saturday afternoon.

The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. near Aero County Airport, the Federal Aviation Authority said.

“Both aircraft were flying under visual flight rules and were not in contact with air traffic control at the time of the collision," Lynn Lunsford, an FAA spokesman, told The Associated Press.

 The identities of those involved in the accident have not been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

