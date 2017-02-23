Single mother's tax return Facebook post goes viral

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 1:31 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 | Posted: 1:19 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017
By Kristen Dressel
ActionNewsJax.com
A Facebook post a single mother wrote about her tax return has gained a lot of attention online.
The woman, Christina Knaack, posted a photo of receipt and wrote, “I got back $5,600 on my taxes. Instead of buying my kids the latest Jordans or fancy electronics, I paid my rent for the year.”
Knaack posted the photo Wednesday. As of Thursday afternoon, the post had received more than 90,000 shares and more than 26,000 comments.
Many have commented in support of Knaack: “Great job!” “Wow!! Good for you!!” and “You are such an example of a responsible mother! I don't know you, but I'm so very proud of you!”
Knaack told WHNS she is a single mother raising a 4-month-old and 2-year-old on a minimum-wage job.
"It's pretty crazy," she told WHNS. "I was just sharing a milestone with my friends and family."
Posted by Christina Knaack on Wednesday, February 22, 2017
