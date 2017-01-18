Singer stops concert to rescue girl being harassed in crowd

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 | Posted: 3:54 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
By HotTopics.tv
A Pakistani singer recently stopped a show mid-song to rescue a fan being harassed in the crowd.
A video posted to Twitter shows Atif Aslam interrupting his band to call out a man in the crowd who apparently was harassing a woman.
According to the BBC, the singer told the alleged harasser, “Have you ever seen a girl? She could be your mother or a sister.”
Aslam asked his security officers to rescue her. The men hoisted her out of the crowd, and up onto the stage. The woman then walked off.
The crowd and social media users applauded Atif’s swift action.
">January 15, 2017
#AtifAslam stopped in the middle of concert & scolded guy who was harassing girls.— Farah (@farah_aadeez)
This man deserves every bit of respect he has todaypic.twitter.com/buPGMj8F3U#AtifAslam stopped in the middle of concert & scolded guy who was harassing girls.
This man deserves every bit of respect he has today❤️💖 pic.twitter.com/buPGMj8F3U— Farah (@farah_aadeez) January 15, 2017
