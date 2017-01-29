Follow us on

Posted: 11:25 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017

Shooting at Quebec mosque leaves 5 dead

Mosque president says 5 dead in Quebec City shooting
Police survey the scene after a deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard termed the act "barbaric violence" and expressed solidarity with victims' families. (Francis Vachon/The Canadian Press via AP)

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

QUEBEC CITY —

Five people are dead as a result of a shooting at a mosque Sunday, the president of the religious center said.

While Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre President Mohamed Yangui confirmed the number, authorities still have not.

Multiple people were also wounded, according to the CBC.

Two suspects have been arrested, Quebec City police said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decried the violence.

“Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City,” he tweeted.

">January 30, 2017

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

