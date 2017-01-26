Shia LaBeouf arrested at his New York Trump protest

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 5:04 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | Posted: 5:04 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW YORK —
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested early Thursday after an argument broke out at his New York protest of President Donald Trump.
According to WNBC, shortly after midnight, police said LaBeouf, 30, grabbed another man's scarf, scratched his face and pushed him outside the Museum of the Moving Image, where LaBeouf has been leading a live-streaming performance art protest against Trump since Friday.
LaBeouf faces charges of misdemeanor assault and "violation level harassment," WNBC reported.
">January 20, 2017
https://t.co/7y83TPB4d1— Shia LaBeouf (@thecampaignbook)
NOW LIVE
Museum of the Moving Image, New York pic.twitter.com/uhaqLufjo2https://t.co/7y83TPB4d1
NOW LIVE
Museum of the Moving Image, New York pic.twitter.com/uhaqLufjo2— Shia LaBeouf (@thecampaignbook) January 20, 2017
