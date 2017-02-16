Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 9:38 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 | Posted: 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017
By Rare.us
President Trump had a hostile exchange with CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta during a Thursday news conference.
He used much of the time criticizing the network as well as airing personal grievances about one of the network’s shows, even after a question was asked in regards to the White House’s relationship with Russia following the resignation of Michael Flynn.
">February 16, 2017
President Donald Trump: "I'm really not a bad person, by the way. I do get good ratings" https://t.co/6R0oltnk93— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics)https://t.co/6R0oltnk93— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 16, 2017
President Donald Trump: "I'm really not a bad person, by the way. I do get good ratings"
CNN, which has been at odds with the Trump administration, had a voice of support from an unlikely source.
RELATED: President Trump had some harsh words for the media after he said they mistreated Michael Flynn
Fox News anchor Shepard Smith addressed the exchange later in the day.
Smith said that he had never met Acosta, but he respected him.
">February 16, 2017
Clip: @ShepNewsTeam sticks up for CNN's Jim @Acosta - & went further... pic.twitter.com/iITXqAzXXF— johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01)@ShepNewsTeam sticks up for CNN's Jim @Acosta - & went further... pic.twitter.com/iITXqAzXXF— johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) February 16, 2017
Clip:
“It’s crazy what we’re watching every day,” Smith said. “It’s absolutely crazy.”
Smith criticized Trump for using “throwaway lines that are not true at all” when answering questions about Russia. Smith also accused him of avoiding the topic.
“Really? Your opposition was hacked, and the Russians were responsible for it, and your people were on the phone with Russia on the same day it was happening, and we’re the fools for asking the question? No, sir,” Smith said.
Smith addressed the president directly, saying that the media and the American people demanded that he answer the question about his involvement with Russia. The anchor assured Trump that his supporters would be in his corner regardless.
“We have a right to know.”
This isn’t the first time Smith has come out in support of CNN after a public disagreement between the network and Trump.
Smith shared his team’s professional opinion after the president accused CNN of improperly distributing an unsourced report claiming that Russia had blackmail on Trump. Smith explained that CNN had followed journalistic standards and did not share the report in the way that had been characterized by the president.
