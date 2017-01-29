Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 10:56 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017

Seven bricks of drugs discovered at American Airlines maintenance base

View Larger
cocaine bricks
Colvin, Carson (CMG-TulsaTV)
Cocaine bricks. (Photo: KOKI-TV)

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Carson Colvin

FOX23.com

TULSA, Okla. —

After a routine maintenance check, seven bricks of what is believed to be cocaine were discovered on an American Airlines plane at the air carrier's maintenance base in north Tulsa. 

American Airlines said once the drugs were discovered Sunday evening, authorities were immediately contacted. 

The Boeing 757 came from Bogota, Colombia, and also had a stop in Miami.

>> Read more trending stories

A maintenance worker found the packages near an electronics bay near the nose gear. 

The worker called the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, which sent officers out to investigate. 

The Sheriff's Office said the total weight was 12 kilograms, with 2 kilograms of packing material. 

The drugs found inside are believed to be cocaine and will be sent to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for testing. 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 