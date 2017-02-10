Senate confirms Tom Price as HHS secretary

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 3:18 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON, D.C. —
The Senate, working through a middle-of-the-night session, confirmed Rep. Tom Price to be the next secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, CNN reported Friday.
The vote was along party lines, with Price being confirmed by a 52-47 margin.
Price, a Republican from Georgia, has pushed to undo the Affordable Care Act and has advocated making major changes to Medicare, stances that Democrats have opposed.
Republicans say Price is a champion of free market principles who will guide the repeal and replace of Obamacare, the top legislative priority for President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans.
The Senate worked late because of procedural delays pressed by Democrats on a series of Trump's Cabinet members.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}