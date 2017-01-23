Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 3:23 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 | Posted: 3:23 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
INDIANAPOLIS —
Indiana Sen. Jack Sandlin is being criticized for a Facebook post he shared Sunday.
The Indianapolis Star reported that Sandlin shared an image that appears to contain a photo from one of the women's marches with text that was some people found offensive.
The text reads: "In one day, Trump got more fat women out walking than Michelle Obama did in 8 years."
Sandlin removed the post, but screenshots quickly surfaced on social media.
"Apparently there is an offensive post on Facebook that's attributed to me about women in Washington marching," Sandlin in a since-removed Facebook post. "Not sure how that ended up on my Facebook wall but that certainly does not reflect my opinion of women. People who know me will know that's not my view."
But according to the screenshot, the image was shared by Sandlin to his followers. Posts that are shared by Facebook users are also posted to the user's own profile.
The IndyStar reported that the explanation had over 950 comments Monday morning, but was removed around 9 a.m. The post might have been removed from public view, meaning that only Sandlin's Facebook friends can see the message, or it might have been deleted completely.
WXIN reported that Sandlin issued a statement about the incident echoing the same explanation that was on his Facebook page:
"Yesterday, an offensive message related to the Women’s March on Washington appeared on my Facebook page. It’s unclear to me how this ended up on my page, but I have removed it. This message in no way represents my views toward women, and I sincerely apologize to anyone who may have seen it."
