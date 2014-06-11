See what was on the menu at Donald Trump's Christmas dinner

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 4:54 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 | Posted: 4:09 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016
By Chelsea Todaro
Palm Beach Post
PALM BEACH, Fla. —
Couldn't make the Christmas parties at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago? You can imagine how well the president-elect and his guests ate at his Christmas dinner.
A photo posted to Facebook showed the exclusive, high-end menu at Trump's Christmas Day feast.
For the first course, appetizers included "Mr. Trump's wedge salad," a "colossal" crab cocktail, asparagus salad and honey lavender squash soup.
The entree round had choices of a turkey dinner, an 8-ounce filet mignon, cashew-crusted short ribs, pan seared sea bass, roasted "king" salmon and herb-crusted lamb loin and shoulder duo.
Not only were the dinner items sophisticated, but all desserts were "hand-crafted," as the menu suggests.
At Trump's Christmas Eve party in Mar-a-Lago, the president-elect provided buffets on both ends of the club house, as well as an "enormous offering of sweets" that covered an entire wall, according to a report from the Palm Beach Daily News.
Posted by Lisa Van C on Sunday, December 25, 2016
