Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 | Posted: 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017
By Hélène Vincent
The holiday season has come and gone, but fans of the British royal family are getting another festive treat as Prince William and Duchess Kate's holiday thank-you card makes the rounds online.
Last week, a few lucky social media users revealed that they had received an adorable photo of the royal family as a thank-you for Christmas greetings. The charming photo features an awestruck Prince George and Princess Charlotte in their parents’ arms. It was taken in September during the family’s outing in Canada, at a children’s party held at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia.Take a peek below:
">January 5, 2017
The Cambridges have mailed their thank-you card for the #Christmas greetings they received from fans! https://t.co/xUMbGRxRHa#KateMiddletonpic.twitter.com/jbdGef0uPY— HRH Kate Middleton (@HRHKateBlog)#Christmas greetings they received from fans! https://t.co/xUMbGRxRHa#KateMiddletonpic.twitter.com/jbdGef0uPY— HRH Kate Middleton (@HRHKateBlog) January 5, 2017
The Cambridges have mailed their thank-you card for the
A lovely royal surprise arrived today! This photo taken by Arthur Edwards in Victoria, BC was used as The #Cambridges' Christmas / thank you card. Absolutely adore George & Charlotte! #royalmail #postcard #PrinceWilliam #DukeofCambridge #DuchessofCambridge #Kate #PrinceGeorge #PrincessCharlotte #KensingtonPalace #igerslondon #twitter A photo posted by V (@ladyandtherose) on
A lovely royal surprise arrived today! This photo taken by Arthur Edwards in Victoria, BC was used as The #Cambridges' Christmas / thank you card. Absolutely adore George & Charlotte! #royalmail #postcard #PrinceWilliam #DukeofCambridge #DuchessofCambridge #Kate #PrinceGeorge #PrincessCharlotte #KensingtonPalace #igerslondon #twitter
A photo posted by V (@ladyandtherose) on
3-5PM and 9-10PM weekdays on WSB
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}