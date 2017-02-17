Secret Service investigating object thrown at Trump’s limo

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 6:47 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 | Posted: 6:36 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017
By Adrian Crawford and Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is assisting a Secret Service inquiry into an incident in which an object was thrown at President Donald Trump’s limousine as it drove from Palm Beach International Airport to Mar-a-Lago this afternoon, a spokeswoman told The Palm Beach Post.
>> COMPLETE COVERAGE: Donald Trump in Palm Beach
WPTV reported that a CNN photojournalist shot video of a rock and a second item that were thrown as the presidential motorcade made its way along Southern Boulevard.
According to WPTV, police and Secret Service agents were gathered at an intersection on Southern Boulevard and were seeking security camera footage at nearby stores.
Watch live video of the president’s arrival today at PBIA:
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}