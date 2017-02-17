Secret Service investigating object thrown at Trump’s limo

Supporters of US President Donald Trump hold signs as his motorcade drives by in Palm Beach, Florida, near his Mar-a-Lago resort on February 17, 2017. / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

By Adrian Crawford and Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is assisting a Secret Service inquiry into an incident in which an object was thrown at President Donald Trump’s limousine as it drove from Palm Beach International Airport to Mar-a-Lago this afternoon, a spokeswoman told The Palm Beach Post.

WPTV reported that a CNN photojournalist shot video of a rock and a second item that were thrown as the presidential motorcade made its way along Southern Boulevard.

According to WPTV, police and Secret Service agents were gathered at an intersection on Southern Boulevard and were seeking security camera footage at nearby stores.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.