    Posted: 9:27 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017

    SeaWorld releases orphaned manatee in Florida

    Blanche was released off the Florida coast. (Screengrab from video submitted by SeaWorld)

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. —

    An orphaned manatee has been returned to Florida waters more than three years after she was rescued.

    SeaWorld Orlando's Rescue Team returned the manatee known as Blanche to the waters off Port St. John, Florida on Tuesday. Blanche was the sixth rehabilitated manatee SeaWorld has returned to the wild this year.

    Blanche was believed to be only two weeks old when she was found in 2014 in the Indian River. She weighed only 48 pounds. She required round-the-clock care and got regular bottle feedings.

    She weighed 775 pounds when she was released.

