Sears, Kmart drop Trump Home merchandise from websites

Updated: 2:56 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 | Posted: 2:56 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017
By Carlin Becker
Rare.us
Two more retailers are reportedly cutting ties with Trump-branded merchandise.
>> Did Kellyanne Conway break a major ethics rule when she went on Fox News Thursday morning?
According to Reuters, there are no longer any traces of the Trump Home line, which is owned by the Trump Organization, on the websites of Sears and Kmart.
>> Report: T.J. Maxx, Marshalls instructed employees to trash Ivanka Trump merchandise signs
“As part of the company’s initiative to optimize its online product assortment, we constantly refine that assortment to focus on our most profitable items,” Sears Holdings Corp., which owns Sears and Kmart, released in a statement, insisting that the move wasn’t political.
>> Nordstrom removing Ivanka Trump brand clothing, cites sales
"Amid that streamlining effort, 31 Trump Home items were among the items removed online this week. Products from the line are still offered online via third-party Marketplace vendors.”
The products were not sold in Sears or Kmart stores, Reuters reported.
President Donald Trump was vocal about Nordstrom’s decision to stop selling Ivanka Trump’s fashion brand, taking to Twitter last week to express his dissatisfaction by calling it “unfair.” The president has not, however, commented on the move by Sears and Kmart.
