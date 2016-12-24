Scrawny Christmas tree in Illinois a symbol of joy

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It’s a Christmas tree that is reminiscent of the lonely looking sapling that Peanuts character Charlie Brown decorated in the iconic “A Charlie Brown Christmas” animated television show that debuted in December 1965.

>> Read more trending stories

With only one red ornament, this tree in the St. Louis suburban city of Edwardsville, Illinois has become a magnet for charity this holiday season.

Wednesday night there were at least 15 gifts sitting under the tree, located on Governor’s Parkway, KMOX reported. Next to the tree is a sign that reads “Need A Gift For Someone, Take One.” Some of the gifts included dolls, wrapped presents and Christmas cards.

Edwardsville city officials told KMOX they didn’t know who was responsible for decorating the tree or leaving presents beneath it.

In “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” a frustrated Charlie Brown, upset about the commercialization of the holiday and ridiculed for the anemic tree he picked out as a Yuletide symbol, asks if anybody really knows what Christmas is all about. Linus Van Pelt then recites the Annunciation to the Shepherds from the Gospel of Luke, Chapter 2, Verses 8 through 14, observing “that’s what Christmas is all about.”

The tree in Edwardsville has a similar message for its residents.