Scammer uses credit cards to go on $100,000 shopping spree

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 1:06 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017
By Justin Wolfin
wsbtv.com
COBB COUNTY, Ga. —
A Georgia woman is warning others after she said a scammer used her credit cards to go on a $100,000 shopping spree.
Laura Godfrey said she got a call earlier this month from someone she thought was with the FBI.
She said the man claimed one of her credit cards had been compromised.
"He asked if I had this card, that card and this card and, of course, I'm thinking he's the law so I tell him what I've got," Godfrey said.
She gave the caller the numbers to five of her credit cards.
"I'm disgusted with myself because I didn't pick up on it," Godfrey said.
Within hours, the scammer went on a shopping spree, spending $6,000 at Home Depot, $1,400 at Lowes, $400 at Walgreens and $200 on an Edible Arrangement, among other charges.
The number the scammer has been disconnected.
Godfrey said most of the stores recognized the fraudulent charges and halted the transactions.
"It won't happen again, I assure you, because I'm not answering that phone unless it's somebody I know," Godfrey said.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}