Scammer uses credit cards to go on $100,000 shopping spree

By Justin Wolfin

wsbtv.com

A Georgia woman is warning others after she said a scammer used her credit cards to go on a $100,000 shopping spree.

Laura Godfrey said she got a call earlier this month from someone she thought was with the FBI.

She said the man claimed one of her credit cards had been compromised.

"He asked if I had this card, that card and this card and, of course, I'm thinking he's the law so I tell him what I've got," Godfrey said.

She gave the caller the numbers to five of her credit cards.

"I'm disgusted with myself because I didn't pick up on it," Godfrey said.

Within hours, the scammer went on a shopping spree, spending $6,000 at Home Depot, $1,400 at Lowes, $400 at Walgreens and $200 on an Edible Arrangement, among other charges.

The number the scammer has been disconnected.

Godfrey said most of the stores recognized the fraudulent charges and halted the transactions.

"It won't happen again, I assure you, because I'm not answering that phone unless it's somebody I know," Godfrey said.