S.C. chef creates sushi doughnuts

Posted: 2:23 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
You’ve heard of jelly roll doughnuts. A South Carolina chef has introduced sushi doughnuts to the Southeast.
Will Bates, a sushi chef at Oktopi in Pawleys Island, told USA Today he was inspired to create a sushi-shaped doughnut after watching an online video that showed a similar creation. He said he created two patties made out of rice and spread avocado puree and spicy crab in the center. Bates then molded the patties into the shape of a doughnut, cut a hole in the center and layered fish on top of it.
"The variety is endless, you can put whatever you want on it," Bates told USA Today. "It's just like a roll in the shape of a circle, but you'll need a knife and fork or chopsticks to eat it."
A doughnut shape is not Bates’ first venture into imaginative sushi. He also has created sushi burritos and sushi corndogs. Other sushi lovers have created similar sushi doughnut concoctions, even sharing their methods on video.
"People jump on it because it's colorful, fun and different," Bates said.
can we talk about sushi donuts for a sec pic.twitter.com/cRRBuITbeS— sriracha papí (@1800SADDAD) February 22, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}