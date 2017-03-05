Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 7:02 a.m. Sunday, March 5, 2017 | Posted: 7:02 a.m. Sunday, March 5, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW YORK —
Even the absence of Alec Baldwin and Melissa McCarthy didn't stop "Saturday Night Live" from taking on President Donald Trump's administration.
The cold open for this week's episode, hosted by "Hidden Figures" star Octavia Spencer, took aim at Attorney General Jeff Sessions with a "Forrest Gump" parody.
>> Watch the full sketch here (Viewer discretion advised)
"Hello, my name is Jeff – Jeff Sessions," Kate McKinnon's Sessions, seated on a bus stop bench with a box of chocolates in his lap, told Leslie Jones. "I'm the attorney general of the whole United States."
While telling Jones about how "being in the government is so fun," McKinnon-as-Sessions took a jab at Conway, who made headlines last week when a photo of her kneeling on an Oval Office couch went viral.
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne," McKinnon said, showing the photo to Jones. "She ain't got no legs."
>> Photo of Kellyanne Conway kneeling on Oval Office couch sparks Twitter debate
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU "This is my best good friend Kellyanne."
">March 5, 2017
#SNLpic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl)
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne."
(Throughout the episode, McKinnon, playing Conway, mimicked the White House senior adviser's position in the viral image, photobombing other segments while kneeling and texting.)
Meme of the week: #KateMcKinnon as Kellyanne Conway on #SNL pic.twitter.com/9VGF6jToXX Meme of the week:
">March 5, 2017
#KateMcKinnon as Kellyanne Conway on #SNLpic.twitter.com/9VGF6jToXX— Richard Hine (@richardhine) March 5, 2017
Meme of the week: #KateMcKinnon as Kellyanne Conway on #SNL pic.twitter.com/9VGF6jToXX— Richard Hine (@richardhine)
Meme of the week:
>> Kellyanne Conway speaks out about Oval Office couch controversy
In the opening sketch, other bus passengers – including unnamed passers-by (Kyle Mooney and Aidy Bryant), Vladimir Putin (Beck Bennett) and Minny from "The Help" (Spencer) – sat next to McKinnon on the bench.
"I had a bad week," McKinnon's Sessions told Mooney. "Started out real good. President made a great speech. Folks were thrilled on account of it was real words in a row for a whole hour. We were all as happy as a monkey with a peanut machine. Then I went to bed. I got 800 messages and phone alerts saying I was a sneaky little liar. I didn't know what to do, so my lawyer said, 'Run, Jeffrey, run! So I started running and running."
Later, Bennett's Putin appeared.
"This meeting never happened," he said, to which McKinnon's Sessions replied, "I wasn't going to remember it anyway."
But Spencer's appearance as Minny really took the cake – or, rather, the pie.
"Are you Jeff Sessions – the one Coretta Scott King wrote that letter about?" she asked.
"I have a pie that I baked especially for you," she added in a reference to a less-than-appetizing confection from "The Help."
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}