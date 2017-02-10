Follow us on

Updated: 9:35 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 | Posted: 9:12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

Sargento recalls cheese due to possible contamination

By WSOCTV.com

Wisconsin-based cheese maker Sargento Foods Inc. is recalling a specialty cheese because of possible bacterial contamination.

Sargento announced that Longhorn Colby cheese may be contaminated with Listeria monocyctogenes.

The products were distributed nationwide.

No illnesses have been reported.

Recalled:

  • 6.84-ounce packages of Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby with sell-by dates of April 12 and May 10, 2017
  • 8-ounce packages of Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese with sell-by dates of June 14 and July 12, 2017.

Sargento also recalled some products that were packaged on the same line as the affected cheese.

No other Sargento products are affected.

Click here for more information.

