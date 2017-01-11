Follow us on

Updated: 9:01 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 | Posted: 8:53 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

Rex Tillerson confirmation: Real-time updates from the hearing

Russia friend and sanctions foe, Tillerson gets his hearing
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2017, file photo, Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson pauses during a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. on Capitol Hill in Washington. Friend of Russia and foe of sanctions in his corporate life, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, Tillerson, is an unorthodox choice for a Republican White House. He may feel perfectly at home in Trump’s iconoclastic administration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state, will go before a Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday.

Tillerson is ikely to face pointed questions from both Republicans and Democrats as the hearings for the second of Trump's cabinet nominees gets under  way.

Tillerson's ties to Russia will surely be a topic visited early and often, while his supporters are likely to point to his experience as a successful manager.

Click here to watch the live stream.

Live updates

