Restaurants open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2016

FILE - This Jan. 21, 2014 file photo, cars drive past the McDonald's Golden Arches logo at a McDonald's restaurant in Robinson Township, Pa. McDonald said Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, that is testing the use of fresh, never-frozen beef for its Quarter Pounder hamburgers. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Whether you are out and about doing last-minute shopping on Saturday, or enjoying a break from the kitchen on Christmas Day Sunday, there are several restaurants ready to help.

Here are a list of some of the restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:

On Christmas Eve

Applebee’s : Open until 9 p.m. (Some locations open until 2 a.m.)

: Open until 9 p.m. (Some locations open until 2 a.m.) Boston Market : Open until 10 p.m.

: Open until 10 p.m. Buca di Beppo : 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Buffalo Wild Wings : Open until 6 p.m.

: Open until 6 p.m. Burger King : Open until midnight (Some locations open until 10 p.m.)

: Open until midnight (Some locations open until 10 p.m.) Cracker Barrel : 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. Denny’s : Open 24/7

: Open 24/7 Domino’s : Open until 3 a.m. (call for carryout hours)

: Open until 3 a.m. (call for carryout hours) Dunkin’ Donuts : Open until 6 p.m.

: Open until 6 p.m. Golden Corral : Hours will vary by location

: Hours will vary by location IHOP : 24/7 for most locations, but some may be 6 a.m. – midnight

: 24/7 for most locations, but some may be 6 a.m. – midnight Jack in the Box : Regular hours per location

: Regular hours per location McDonald’s : Open until 10 p.m. (Will vary by location)

: Open until 10 p.m. (Will vary by location) Outback Steakhouse : Open until 11 p.m.

: Open until 11 p.m. Papa Johns: Open until 8 p.m.

Panda Express : Open until 10 p.m.

: Open until 10 p.m. Perkins : Open until 2 a.m.

: Open until 2 a.m. Pizza Hut : Open until 8 p.m.

: Open until 8 p.m. Ruby Tuesday : Hours to vary per location – most close at 9 p.m.

: Hours to vary per location – most close at 9 p.m. Ruth’s Chris Steak House : 4:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

: 4:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sizzler : 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Starbucks Coffee : Location hours vary; most are closing between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

: Location hours vary; most are closing between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Steak and Shake : 24/7

: 24/7 Subway : Open until 10 p.m.

: Open until 10 p.m. Taco Bell : Hours vary by location

: Hours vary by location Texas Roadhouse : Open until 9 p.m.

: Open until 9 p.m. Waffle House: 24/7

Restaurants open on Christmas Day