Updated: 3:35 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 | Posted: 3:33 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016

Restaurants open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2016

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Whether you are out and about doing last-minute shopping on Saturday, or enjoying a break from the kitchen on Christmas Day Sunday, there are several restaurants ready to help.

Here are a list of some of the restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:

On Christmas Eve

  • Applebee’s: Open until 9 p.m. (Some locations open until 2 a.m.)
  • Boston Market: Open until 10 p.m.
  • Buca di Beppo: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings: Open until 6 p.m.
  • Burger King: Open until midnight (Some locations open until 10 p.m.)
  • Cracker Barrel: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Denny’s: Open 24/7
  • Domino’s: Open until 3 a.m. (call for carryout hours)
  • Dunkin’ Donuts: Open until 6 p.m.
  • Golden Corral: Hours will vary by location
  • IHOP: 24/7 for most locations, but some may be 6 a.m. – midnight
  • Jack in the Box: Regular hours per location
  • McDonald’s: Open until 10 p.m. (Will vary by location)
  • Outback Steakhouse: Open until 11 p.m.
  • Papa Johns: Open until 8 p.m.
  • Panda Express: Open until 10 p.m.
  • Perkins: Open until 2 a.m.
  • Pizza Hut: Open until 8 p.m.
  • Ruby Tuesday: Hours to vary per location – most close at 9 p.m.
  • Ruth’s Chris Steak House: 4:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Sizzler: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Starbucks Coffee: Location hours vary; most are closing between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.
  • Steak and Shake: 24/7
  • Subway: Open until 10 p.m.
  • Taco Bell: Hours vary by location
  • Texas Roadhouse: Open until 9 p.m.
  • Waffle House: 24/7

Restaurants open on Christmas Day

  • Boston Market: Some Boston Markets are open on Christmas Day from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.. Just give your nearest location a quick call to make sure that they're open.
  • Buca di Beppo: Most locations will open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Chart House: Most locations will be open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Denny's: Almost all Denny's are open 24 hours, 7 days a week, and will be open those hours on Christmas
  • Golden Corral: Most Golden Corrals are open  
  • Huddle House: Huddle House is usually open 24/7 and they'll be open for Christmas as well.
  • IHOP: 24-hour IHOP locations will operate as usual
  • Luby's Cafeteria: Select locations will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m..
  • McCormick & Schmick's: All McCormick & Schmick's will be open on Christmas Day from 11 a.m.-10 p.m
  • Old Country Buffet: Old Country Buffet will be open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Christmas Day.
  • Panda Express: Some Panda Express's stay open for Christmas Day but each is locally owned and the decision is made by the owner. They are usually open 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Papa John’s: Most locations will be open noon-11 p.m.
  • Perkins: Many locations are open on Christmas Day but some franchise owners may choose not to open. Contact your local restaurant.
  • Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse: Most locations open noon to 8 p.m.
  • Shakey’s Pizza: Most locations open from noon to 9 p.m.
  • Shoney's: Some Shoney's will be open for Christmas and they'll have a special Christmas Day buffet from 6 a.m.-9 p.m..
  • Smith&Wollensky: All Smith & Wollensky locations will be open on Christmas Day from noon-8 p.m..
  • Starbucks: Most locations open from 6 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Waffle House: Most locations are open 24 hours 

