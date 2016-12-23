NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 10: Carrie Fisher attends the 54th New York Film Festival - 'Bright Lights' Photo Cal on October 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Celebrity gossip site TMZ is claiming in a report that Carrie Fisher had a massive heart attack on an airplane Friday.

The website reported that, according to unnamed sources, the actress best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original "Star Wars" franchise was on a flight from London's Heathrow Airport to Los Angeles International airport when she went into cardiac arrest.

Brad Gage, a comedian who claimed to be sitting in front of Fisher on the United Airlines flight, posted on Twitter that he saw her get taken off the plane by Emergency Medical Technicians.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, airport police officer Alicia Hernandez confirmed that police responded to an emergency on the plane, but did not identify the victim.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Fisher is in critical condition after being rushed to the hospital, but did not say that she had a heart attack, but cited emergency officials who said she had a "cardiac episode."