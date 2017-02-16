Report: Roman Polanski wants to return to U.S.

By Bob D'Angelo

Director Roman Polanski will make a move next week to return to the United States and end his child rape case for good, TMZ reported.

According to TMZ, Polanski's lawyer, Harland Braun, has asked a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge to unseal a transcript of the testimony of the prosecutor in the Polanski case.

Braun believes the secret testimony supports Polanski's claim that he cut a deal to serve only 48 days in jail for raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977.

Polanski, 83, spent 42 days in Chino State Prison and was released. But Judge Laurence Rittenband allegedly reneged on the deal and told prosecutors he decided Polanski should spend up to 50 years in prison. That's when Polanski fled to Europe, TMZ reported.

Polanski then spent another 334 days in custody in Switzerland. A Polish court ruled Polanski has served his time under the plea deal, and now Braun wants the Los Angeles judge to honor that ruling.