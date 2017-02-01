Barbara, George H.W. Bush will do Super Bowl coin toss

Former President George H.W. Bush (L) and former first lady Barbara Bush (C) sit in their seats on day two of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Xcel Energy Center on September 2, 2008 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The GOP will nominate U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) as the Republican choice for U.S. President on the last day of the convention. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, will perform the coin flip at the Super Bowl Sunday in Houston, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed Wednesday.

Bush's spokesman, Jim McGrath, confirmed that the couple will be in Houston for Sunday's game.

"(The president and Mrs. George H. W. Bush) are honored by NFL Commissioner Goddell's kind invite to flip the coin (before) the Super Bowl, and are looking forward to it," he wrote on Twitter.

The 92-year-old former president was released from the hospital this week after a bout with pneumonia.

The NFL had requested Bush be a part of pre-game festivities at NRG Stadium, where the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots will face off in Sunday’s game.

Bush is a frequent spectator at Houston Astros and Texans games.

In 2002, Bush performed the Super Bowl coin flip when the Patriots faced the St. Louis Rams at the Louisiana Superdome. The Rams won the coin toss (heads). The Patriots won the game, 20–17.

According to betting site oddsshark.com, tails has won the coin toss 52 percent of the time at the Super Bowl.

