Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 7:12 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

Report: Conjoined twins die in Mexico

Crib
Nathan & Jenny / Flickr
Crib

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Conjoined twins born in Mexico reportedly died just hours after birth, WNYW reported.

>> Read more trending stories

The boys were born last week at a hospital in Ciudad Juarez, with two separate heads but sharing the same organs from the neck down.

A five-second video of the crying boys was posted to YouTube by relatives on Jan. 6.

On Monday, local news website LaredNoticias.com, reported the twins had died. No other details were released by Mexico's Institute of Social Security, which confirmed the death to LaredNoticias. The institute’s director, Jesus Urrutia, confirmed the death to the Daily Mail but said he would not comment any further.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

On-Air

Atlanta's Evening News with Erick Erickson

Atlanta's Evening News with Erick Erickson

Erick Erickson is host of the Atlanta’s Evening News with Erick Erickson on WSB weeknights 5-7pm.

  • Call the show: (404) 872-0750
 
 