Updated: 7:43 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2017 | Posted: 7:43 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2017

Rep. Steve King slammed for 'somebody else's babies' tweet

Rep. Steve King
Tom Williams / CQ Roll Call / Getty Images
Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, is interviewed on the floor of the Quicken Loans Arena on first day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 18, 2016.

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON —

A Republican lawmaker's tweet in support of an anti-immigration Dutch politician is drawing backlash on social media.

According to The Associated Press, Rep. Steve King of Iowa praised Dutch Parliament member and far-right Party for Freedom founder Geert Wilders ahead of Wednesday's election in the Netherlands.

"Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny," King wrote Sunday. "We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies."

">March 12, 2017

The phrase "somebody else's babies" became a trending topic on Twitter as critics – including former first daughter Chelsea Clinton – responded to King's comments.

