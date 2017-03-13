Rep. Steve King slammed for 'somebody else's babies' tweet

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 7:43 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2017 | Posted: 7:43 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
A Republican lawmaker's tweet in support of an anti-immigration Dutch politician is drawing backlash on social media.
According to The Associated Press, Rep. Steve King of Iowa praised Dutch Parliament member and far-right Party for Freedom founder Geert Wilders ahead of Wednesday's election in the Netherlands.
"Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny," King wrote Sunday. "We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies."
The phrase "somebody else's babies" became a trending topic on Twitter as critics – including former first daughter Chelsea Clinton – responded to King's comments.
