Red panda escapes from zoo

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 8:37 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NORFOLK, Va. —
A Virginia zoo is missing one of its animals.
Apparently, Sunny the red panda wanted to explore the world so she got out of her enclosure, WAVY reported.
She was last seen in her environment and The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk Monday afternoon. On Tuesday morning, she wasn't there.
Sunny, a 19-month-old Red Panda is missing from her habitat here at The Virginia Zoo. Sunny was last seen at 5 p.m....Posted by The Virginia Zoo on Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Now zoo staff and even police are trying to find the missing red panda.
The police department has loaned a geothermal camera to the zoo to help find Sunny.
Staff told the Virginian Pilot that they hope she's still on the zoo's property, but she may have been able to get out into the neighboring areas.
Zoo officials say that while red pandas are normally not aggressive, she could be unpredictable and that if she is spotted to alert zoo officials and not approach her.
Sunny is 19 months old.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}