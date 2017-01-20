Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 4:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
By Crystal Bonvillian
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. —
A Michigan real estate agent said she lost her job after she called police to help an abandoned dog she found trapped in the basement of a home that she was showing to a client.
Alison Reedy told WXYZ in Detroit that she found the Chihuahua caged in the basement of a Lincoln Park home, surrounded by its own waste. The home was listed as vacant.
Reedy told the news station that she first called the listing agent for the home, who told her that the home’s owner had to move into an apartment and could not take the dog.
“It was appalling,” Reedy said in an interview. “The lack of compassion in the situation, it really just pulled at my heart.”
Once she realized that the dog had been abandoned, Reedy called police. The Lincoln Park Police Department responded and turned the dog over to animal control officers.
Reedy, who said she has been a Realtor for six years, told the news station that she lost her job after the incident because she failed to call her boss before she called police. She said she also violated an ethics policy at her company for sharing the situation on social media.
She said she has no regrets.
“I don’t care, I really don’t. I have a better opportunity,” Reedy told WXYZ.
The station said the homeowner could face charges for abandoning the dog.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}