Rattles recalled due to choking hazard

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A popular baby rattle is being recalled after the company discovered that it could pose a choking hazard.

Kids II is recalling Oball Rattle Model 81031 after it is found that the beads may come out of the clear plastic chamber that holds them.

The ball-shaped rattle was sold after Jan. 1, 2016 for about $7.99.

The recall only involves the rattles that have date codes T0486, T1456, T2316, T2856 and T3065. The numbers are found on a triangle on the inner surface.

Kids II says if you have one of the rattles, to take it away from the child and complete the registration form here.

Consumers will then receive a kit to return it to the company and get a refund.