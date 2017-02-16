Rare baby monkey draws raves at S.F. Zoo

By Bob D'Angelo

An Instagram picture shared Thursday by the San Francisco Zoo has become a viral sensation. It's of a baby monkey born on Feb. 12, KGO reported.

The redheaded monkey is a Francois langur, an endangered species that is native to China and Vietnam.

Fewer than 2,000 of them live in the world, the zoo said on its Twitter feed.

“This is an exciting birth,” the zoo tweeted.

The species is named after Auguste François (1857–1935), who was the French Consul at Lungchow in southern China. The François' langur is a medium-sized primate with black, silky hair. It has very distinct white sideburns that grow from its ears to the corners of its cheeks.

