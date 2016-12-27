Rapper shot at Georgia Waffle House

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:52 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016
By WSBTV.com
ATLANTA —
Police are looking for suspects in connection with a shooting at a popular Georgia restaurant.
Police said a man was shot at the Waffle House in the 3000 block of Piedmont Road, in the Buckhead area of Atlanta just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said that several men were eating at the restaurant when a local rapper named Yung Mazi walked in.
That is when the men who were eating at the restaurant shot at the victim, police said.
Just In: Victim in Waffle House shooting has been identified as Atlanta rapper Young Mazi. @wsbtvpic.twitter.com/uGfTVPnzuL— David Hickox (@DHickoxWSB) December 27, 2016
The story is developing. Click here for the latest from WSBTV.com.
You can hear the Rush Limbaugh Program on WSB Weekdays from Noon-3pm.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}