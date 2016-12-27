Rapper shot at Georgia Waffle House

By WSBTV.com

Police are looking for suspects in connection with a shooting at a popular Georgia restaurant.

Police said a man was shot at the Waffle House in the 3000 block of Piedmont Road, in the Buckhead area of Atlanta just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said that several men were eating at the restaurant when a local rapper named Yung Mazi walked in.

That is when the men who were eating at the restaurant shot at the victim, police said.

Just In: Victim in Waffle House shooting has been identified as Atlanta rapper Young Mazi. @wsbtvpic.twitter.com/uGfTVPnzuL — David Hickox (@DHickoxWSB) December 27, 2016

The story is developing. Click here for the latest from WSBTV.com.