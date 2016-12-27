Follow us on

Posted: 11:52 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016

Rapper shot at Georgia Waffle House

By WSBTV.com

ATLANTA —

Police are looking for suspects in connection with a shooting at a popular Georgia restaurant.

Police said a man was shot at the Waffle House in the 3000 block of Piedmont Road, in the Buckhead area of Atlanta just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said that several men were eating at the restaurant when a local rapper named Yung Mazi walked in.

That is when the men who were eating at the restaurant shot at the victim, police said.

The story is developing. Click here for the latest from WSBTV.com.

