Qatar Airways sets record for world's longest flight

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 3:51 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 | Posted: 11:14 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017
By Brianna Chambers
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Qatar Airways has officially hosted the longest flight in history on record.
The flight -- from Doha, Qatar, to Auckland, New Zealand -- lasted 17 hours and 30 minutes, according to CNN.
The Boeing 777 plane flew a total 9,031 miles before landing in New Zealand on Sunday.
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker, who was a passenger on the flight, called the trip "an important milestone."
The previous record was held by Emirates, which completed a 8,823-mile flight from Dubai to Auckland in 17 hours and 15 minutes last year.
More airlines are looking to do nonstop international trips, including Australia-based airline Qantas, which hopes to provide nonstop flights for travelers between Australia and Europe -- a 17-flight -- by March 18, according to CNN.
