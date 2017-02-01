Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 1:01 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
By Kristen Dressel
Action News Jax is investigating claims of public sex at the Duval County Courthouse.
A graphic video was sent to Action News Jax of the sex act in the hallway at the Duval County Courthouse during business hours.
The video was recorded in the courthouse, according to a court house administrator. Administrators are investigating the incident.
Action News Jax was told the sexual acts were performed Jan. 31 on the fourth floor of the courthouse.
The video is too graphic to share, but it was posted online by the women who recorded the video. A woman admitted she performed sex acts in the courthouse and posted the video on Twitter.
Action News Jax is not showing her name at this point but did reach out to Duval Court Administrator Joe Stelma. He said officials are investigating.
The woman in the video was in court for drug charges, officials said.
Court Administrator confirms the sex video was recorded inside Duval County Courthouse. Says his office is investigating.
Court Administrator tells me the other person in video is not a courthouse employee but possibly security.
Action News Jax reporter Larry Spruill is working to find out more information about the people in the video.
Just confirmed the woman was in court for drug charges. Working to find out more.
