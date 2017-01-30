Public memorial to be held for Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: Actresses Debbie Reynolds (L), recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By Nicole Moschella

A public memorial for late actresses Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds is coming soon.

According to Rolling Stone, the families of Fisher and Reynolds have plans to hold a memorial service on March 25 at the Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills’ Freedom Theater.

“We will be celebrating their lives with friends, family members and the people who loved them -- you,” Fisher’s brother and Reynolds' son, Todd Fisher, wrote on his website this week.

The mother and daughter were laid to rest in a private funeral on Jan. 6. Fisher was laid to rest next to her mother, and some of her ashes were put in a Prozac-shaped urn.

“The service will begin at 1:00 p.m. and immediately afterwards, those who want to walk to their final resting place are welcome to do so,” Todd Fisher said. “There are a limited number of seats available, and it will be on a first come, first seated basis, There are no tickets, it is first come, first seated. There will be room for overflow in the huge lobby as well as the outside with screens to watch and hear the service.”

Fisher died just days after Christmas in 2016 after suffering a heart attack on a plane traveling from London to Los Angeles. One day after her death, her mother suffered a fatal stroke.

This public memorial will allow fans to finally say their goodbyes and honor the actresses’ memories.