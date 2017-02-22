Follow us on

Updated: 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 | Posted: 11:16 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017

Protest planned following 'Real men provide, real women appreciate it' billboard

Billboard photo
(WSOCTV.com)

By WSOCTV.com

The billboard in North Carolina reads "Real men provide, real women appreciate it."

Now, protesters are expected to demonstrate near that billboard on Business 40 between Greensboro and Winston-Salem.

The billboard is a paid advertisement and the company that owns the sign is standing by the message calling it "freedom of speech."

Facebook group is organizing a protest on Sunday at the sign.

"We are protesting patriarchy and sexism, and that this antiquated way of thinking about women exists at all," organizers said on the Facebook page. "We are protesting the implied demand that women be silent and appreciate, regardless of whatever circumstances, their role as non-providers."

About 100 people have joined the Facebook group.

"That’s the more dangerous side of this message, is this notion that women who are unhappy and vocally are saying that they are, and actively, and vocally pursuing recognition for their efforts that they should shut up and be happy,” protester Molly Grace said.

