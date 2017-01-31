Follow us on

Updated: 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 | Posted: 8:43 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

Proposed law against saggy pants includes psychological counseling for violators

Jeans
Jeans (Flickr/PhotoAtelier)

By Sarah Elsesser

Palm Beach Post

One lawmaker in Mississippi is telling people to pull their pants up and hoping that mandate might soon be the law. 

Tom Weathersby, a Republican serving in the state’s House of Representatives, proposed a new law that could lead to fines and counseling for those wearing “sagging” pants, according to the Huffington Post

Weathersby’s bill would impose a verbal warning on the first offense and a $20 fine for a second offense, with the fines increasing for each subsequent offense. By the sixth offense, a person would have to pay $100 and undergo psychological and social counseling by state departments, according to Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today specified that the saggy pants will only be unlawful if they are worn in a way that “exposes underwear or body parts in an indecent or vulgar manner.”

Opa-Locka, Fla., proposed a similar ban in 2007, which involved fines and community service. 

Read more at the Huffington Post

