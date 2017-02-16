Reporters raise their hands as President Donald Trump fields questions during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Donald Trump took a question from April Ryan, of the American Urban Radio Networks, during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

There, Ryan asked Trump about his upcoming executive order regarding historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and if he would include the Congressional Black Caucus in his promise to address various issues regarding urban development and black communities.

The president’s response left some people stunned.

Trump asked Ryan if she wanted to set up the meeting between himself and the CBC.

“Are they friends of yours?” he inquired.

Ryan, who had earlier accused Office of Public Liaison communications director Omarosa Manigult of intimidating her, addressed the exchange on Twitter.

“I am a journalist not a convener!” she wrote, thanking Trump for taking her question.

The CBC responded to Trump shortly after the exchange, linking to a letter they sent the president requesting a meeting:

“If you are serious about addressing issues in the African-American community, you would be wise to tap into the decades of expertise held by Members of our Caucus,” they wrote.

The letter was dated Jan. 19, approximately a month before Thursday's exchange took place.