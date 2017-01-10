Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 6:55 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON —
Where will President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama go after he officially leaves office next Friday?
We actually don't know the first couple's immediate destination, but we do know how they will get there.
The Obamas will, like previous outgoing presidents, take one final flight on the presidential plane, the New York Daily News reported.
It will not be called Air Force One at the time of the flight since Obama will technically be a former president. The designator is only used when a sitting president is on board.
The plan was announced last week by White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest.
But their destination and how long the trip will last was not announced.
Obama is said to have promised his wife a vacation after they were done serving the country.
After their trip, the Obamas will move to the Kalorama neighborhood in Washington, D.C. as their daughter Sasha finishes her final two years of schooling at Sidwell Friends.
The house has nine bedrooms and is 8,200 square feet.
He may also set up an office in the World Wildlife Fund headquarters, located on 24th Street, the Washington Post reported.
And while his home and office, for at least the next two years, will be in the D.C. area, his focus may be on Chicago where he will be establishing his presidential library, the Post reported.
He also plans on writing at least one book.
Last month Obama sat down with David Axelrod, telling his former advisor that he plans to possibly write a book after gaining focus on his life after the presidency.
President Obama will officially say goodbye to the office Tuesday night in his farewell speech from Chicago.
For more information on his farewell, click here.
He has been a member of Triple Team Traffic since 1997 and currently hosts a show weekdays from 7-9PM on WSB.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}