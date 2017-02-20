Premature hippo gets bigger bottle

In this photo provided by the Cincinnati Zoo, its premature baby hippo, named Fiona, rests on a towel at the zoo in Cincinnati on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. The zoo said Monday the hippo is recovering from dehydration with the help of staff from Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. (Cincinnati Zoo via AP)

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A hippopotamus born premature is well on the way to good health, steadily gaining weight and graduating to a large feeding bottle, according to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.

Fiona, is now 68 pounds, up from her birth weight of 29 pounds. She was born six weeks premature Jan. 24 and has needed around-the-clock care ever since.

“She’s got a long way to go before she reaches her adult weight of approximately 3,000 pounds,” the zoo said in a statement. “But her care staff loves the progress she’s making.”

Fiona has graduated to a big girl bottle and has a big girl appetite to match! Check out her milk mustache.#teamfiona#fionafixpic.twitter.com/2RYTDydNPJ — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) Fiona has graduated to a big girl bottle and has a big girl appetite to match! Check out her milk mustache. #teamfiona#fionafixpic.twitter.com/2RYTDydNPJ— Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) March 1, 2017 ">March 1, 2017



