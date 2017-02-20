Premature hippo gets bigger bottle

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 10:39 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
CINCINNATI —
A hippopotamus born premature is well on the way to good health, steadily gaining weight and graduating to a large feeding bottle, according to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.
Fiona, is now 68 pounds, up from her birth weight of 29 pounds. She was born six weeks premature Jan. 24 and has needed around-the-clock care ever since.
“She’s got a long way to go before she reaches her adult weight of approximately 3,000 pounds,” the zoo said in a statement. “But her care staff loves the progress she’s making.”
Fiona has graduated to a big girl bottle and has a big girl appetite to match! Check out her milk mustache.#teamfiona#fionafixpic.twitter.com/2RYTDydNPJ Fiona has graduated to a big girl bottle and has a big girl appetite to match! Check out her milk mustache.
">March 1, 2017
#teamfiona#fionafixpic.twitter.com/2RYTDydNPJ— Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) March 1, 2017
Fiona has graduated to a big girl bottle and has a big girl appetite to match! Check out her milk mustache.#teamfiona#fionafixpic.twitter.com/2RYTDydNPJ— Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo)
Fiona has graduated to a big girl bottle and has a big girl appetite to match! Check out her milk mustache.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}